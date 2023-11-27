Brazilian crude steel production declines in October

Monday, 27 November 2023 12:18:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 2.7 million mt of crude steel in October this year, 8.5 percent less than in October 2022, according to the country’s steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 9.1 percent to 1.8 million mt, while the production of semi-finished products for sale increased by 25.4 percent to 850,000 mt.

Exports increased by 21.6 percent to 1.1 million mt, while imports increased by 31.9 percent to 423,074 mt. Domestic sales declined by 4.3 percent to 1.6 million mt and apparent consumption of steel products declined by 1.9 percent to 2.0 million mt.

Considering the first ten months of 2023, the production of crude steel declined by 8.1 percent to 26.6 million mt, the production of rolled products declined by 8.8 percent to 18.3 million mt, the production of semi-finished products for sale increased by 19.4 percent to 8.0 million mt, domestic sales declined by 5.3 percent to 16.4 million mt, apparent consumption increased by 0.3 percent to 20.0 million mt, imports increased by 54.8 percent to 4.1 million mt and exports declined by 2.5 percent to 9.9 million mt, all year on year.