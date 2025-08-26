Brazilian crude steel production declined in July 2025

The Brazilian production of crude steel reached 2.802 million mt in July 2025, 9.6 percent less than in July 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

On a comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 7.7 percent to 1.994 million mt, with the production of flat products declining by 7.6 percent to 1.155 million mt, and the production of long products declining by 7.8 percent to 839,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 2.9 percent to 1.900 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 1.8 percent to 2.300 million mt, while exports declined by 29.0 percent to 1.000 million mt and imports increased by 4.2 percent to 616,000 mt.

When comparing the first seven months of 2025 and 2024, crude steel production declined by 1.1 percent to 19.314 million mt, the production of rolled products increased by 0.8 percent to 13.853 million mt, and the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 10.4 percent to 4.722 million mt.

Still in this timeframe, domestic sales increased by 1.8 percent to 12.334 million mt, the apparent consumption increased by 8.1 percent to 15.989 million mt, imports increased by 24.4 percent to 4.138 million mt and exports increased by 1.7 percent to 6.218 million mt.

During the first seven months of 2025, the participation of imported products in the Brazilian apparent consumption of steel products has reached 22.9 percent, against 18.1 percent during the same period in 2024.