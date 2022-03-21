Brazilian crude steel output declines in February

﻿
Brazilian crude steel production in February fell 6.9 percent, year-over-year, to 2.7 million mt, said the nation’s steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in February totaled 1.5 million mt, 19.5 percent down, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in February was 1.8 million mt, 15.3 percent down, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in February totaled 964,000 mt in volume, 26.3 percent up, year-over-year, and $762 million in value, 46.3 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis. Steel imports in February reached 297,000 mt, 11.3 percent down, year-over-year, and $389 million in value, 31.1 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the two-month period of January to February this year, Brazilian crude steel output was 5.6 million mt, 5.8 percent down, year-over-year.

Domestic steel sales in the January-February period totaled 2.9 million mt, 23.8 percent down, year-over-year. Brazilian apparent steel consumption in the first two months of 2022 dropped 19.7 percent, year-over-year, to 3.5 million mt.

Brazilian steel exports in January-February totaled 2.2 million mt in volume, 68.2 percent up, year-over-year, and $1.8 billion in value, 115.1 percent up, also on a year-over-year analysis.

Brazilian steel imports in the accumulated period of January to February this year reached 593,000 mt in volume, 10.2 percent down, year-over-year, and $796 million in value, 35.6 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.


