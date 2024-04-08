Brazilian automotive production increases in March

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:23:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil reached 195,800 units in March, 3.2 percent more than in February, and 11.8 percent less than in March 2023, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales reached 187,700 units in March, 13.6 percent more than in February and 5.7 percent less than in March 2023.

Exports in March reached 32,700 units, 6.5 percent more than in February and 28.0 percent less than in March 2023.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, for 2024 expectations are maintained for production increasing from 2023 by 6.2 percent to 2.47 million units, domestic sales increasing by 6.1 percent to 2.45 million units and exports increasing by 0.7 percent to 407,000 units.