Brazil starts investigation on dumping of prepainted steel products imported from China and India

Friday, 20 September 2024 00:52:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian foreign trade authority SECEX announced the start of investigation for alleged price dumping practices on the imports of different grades of painted steel products from India and China.

The investigation was requested by the local steel and iron ore producer, CSN, and by TeknoIndustry and Trade, which produces prepainted steel products from outsourced steel.

It is estimated that the combined CSN/Tekno production of prepainted steel represents almost the total of the current Brazilian production.

During the first eight months of this year, Brazil imported from China 148,100 mt at $848/mt of the products object of the investigation, while importing from India 5,100 mt at $953/mt of such products, FOB conditions.


