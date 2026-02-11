 |  Login 
Iron ore exports from Brazil decline in January

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 18:07:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In January, Brazil exported 26.519 million mt of iron ore (pellets excluded) and 2.006 million mt of pellets, against respectively 37.614 million mt and 2.628 million mt in December. This iron ore decline reflects mainly shipments to China reduced by 8.0 million mt.

The iron ore exports were destined to Asia (23.107 million mt, of which 20.259 million mt to China), Europe (1.562 million mt), the Middle East (889,200 mt), South America (532,900mt), Mexico (253,900 mt), and Africa (173,200 mt).

The exports of pellets were destined to Asia (630,500 mt), Africa (483,309 mt), Europe (334,400 mt), South America (229,500 mt), Trinidad and Tobago (173,400 mt), and the US (155,374 mt).


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

