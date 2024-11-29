 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil...

Brazil could implement new barriers to imports of finished steel products

Friday, 29 November 2024 23:39:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, SECEX, reported that the percentage of the total quotas of 529,113 mt were used by the importers until November 25.

Such import quotas are valid until January 31, 2025, for imports at the current average import tax of 12.5 percent, while the exceeding imports will be subject to import tax of 25 percent

The quotas by family of products, and respective utilization rates are the following:

- Plates in Coil: 7,964 mt, 6 percent already used

- HRC: 54,030 mt, 36 percent already used

- CRC: 100,559 mt, 66 percent already used 

- Zinc Coated: 156,709 mt, 90 percent already used

- Galvalume: 155,892 mt, 90 percent already used

- Wire Rod: 52,976 mt, 41 percent already used

- Seamed piping: 983 mt, 16 percent already used.

According to analysts, the system of quotas and higher import taxes are not being able to reduce the level of imports to its historical average, raising perspectives that a new scheme to reduce imports of finished steel products will be implemented by the Brazilian foreign trade authorities.

In total, 74 percent of the 529,113 mt of the quotas were already used by the importers.

Such quotas and higher import taxes were implemented to face imports at alleged dumping prices, chiefly from China.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Tenaris and Equinor mark steel pipe production milestone for Brazilian gas project

29 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price declines slightly in two weeks

29 Nov | Flats and Slab

Sea freight rates increase slightly in October for Brazilian steel imports

27 Nov | Steel News

Tests confirm viability of high-quality grade iron ore production in north Brazil

27 Nov | Steel News

Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs declines in November

27 Nov | Steel News

Brazil was a net importer of finished steel products in October

25 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from last week

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rebar export price declines in Brazil during the last four weeks

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian crude steel production increases in October

22 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices stable amid slow trading and bearish mood but high costs

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials