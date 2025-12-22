Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit declines in November

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in November 209,929 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $152,867 million, while imported 323,843 mt at $220,651 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 159,592 mt at $111,238 million and importing 313,148 mt worth $215,483 million in October.

The numbers for November indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 113,913 mt against an also deficit of 153,555 mt in October.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $67,783 million in November, against an also deficit of $104,245 million in October.

In terms of volume, the main exported items in November were rebars (24 percent), HRC (23 percent), coated flat products and CRC (17 percent each), wire rod (10 percent), and beams (7 percent).

The main imported items in November were coated flat products (52 percent), HRC (23 percent), CRC (10 percent), and steel wire (5 percent).