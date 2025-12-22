 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit declines in November

Monday, 22 December 2025 23:50:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in November 209,929 mt of finished carbon steel products, priced at $152,867 million, while imported 323,843 mt at $220,651 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 159,592 mt at $111,238 million and importing 313,148 mt worth $215,483 million in October.

The numbers for November indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 113,913 mt against an also deficit of 153,555 mt in October.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $67,783 million in November, against an also deficit of $104,245 million in October.

In terms of volume, the main exported items in November were rebars (24 percent), HRC (23 percent), coated flat products and CRC (17 percent each), wire rod (10 percent), and beams (7 percent).

The main imported items in November were coated flat products (52 percent), HRC (23 percent), CRC (10 percent), and steel wire (5 percent).


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable in four weeks

23 Dec | Flats and Slab

Some Brazilian BPI exporters target much higher prices partially based on EU market hopes

22 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

The price of Brazilian high-grade iron ore has risen compared to the previous week

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

IABr: Record imports to cut Brazil’s steel output by 2.2 percent in 2025 and 2026

19 Dec | Steel News

Brazil-China iron ore freight rate posts sharp decline

19 Dec | Steel News

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in November

19 Dec | Steel News

Bahia Mineração attracts new interest

17 Dec | Steel News

CRC import price offers show small increase in Brazil

17 Dec | Flats and Slab

Usiminas to maintain its steel prices during Q1 2026

17 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian rebar exports price increases for South America

15 Dec | Longs and Billet