Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:14:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that it will make its second investment in Europe by building a new plant in Romania. According to the company’s statement, an investment of $8 million is foreseen for the new plant which will process pipes.

In 2001, Borusan Mannesmann acquired the Vobarno cold drawn pipe plant in Italy, as SteelOrbis previously reported.