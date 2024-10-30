Board of Spain’s Celsa approves capital increase to strengthen position in global market

Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Steel S.A. has announced that its board of directors has approved a capital investment of €166 million for a comprehensive growth plan.

Accordingly, in the first phase, €81 million will be allocated for investments and improvements through Barna Steel S.A, with the remaining €85 million to be used in supporting operations of the company’s other subsidiaries in Poland, Norway and the UK in the second phase.

The plan will allow Celsa to increase its competitiveness in sales, logistics, purchasing and production, as well as to boost its position in the global market and its operational strength.