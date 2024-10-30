 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Board...

Board of Spain’s Celsa approves capital increase to strengthen position in global market

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 14:26:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Steel S.A. has announced that its board of directors has approved a capital investment of €166 million for a comprehensive growth plan.

Accordingly, in the first phase, €81 million will be allocated for investments and improvements through Barna Steel S.A, with the remaining €85 million to be used in supporting operations of the company’s other subsidiaries in Poland, Norway and the UK in the second phase.

The plan will allow Celsa to increase its competitiveness in sales, logistics, purchasing and production, as well as to boost its position in the global market and its operational strength.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Spain’s Celsa to invest in operational improvements with share capital increase

27 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding continues efforts to increase spiral pipe capacity in Spain

08 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain invests €152 million in 2023 to increase competitiveness

29 Jul | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex to sell 49% stake in tubular solutions business to Mubadala

28 May | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Nucera to provide electrolyzer for green hydrogen project in Spain

14 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

10 May | Steel News

Spain’s Hydnum Steel receives government support for green steel plant in Puertollano

02 Feb | Steel News

Spain’s Acerinox to invest €67 million in German division

15 Jan | Steel News

Spain’s CELSA developing AI to increase effectiveness of EAFs

29 Mar | Steel News

Spain’s Hydnum Steel to build first green steel plant on Iberian Peninsula

23 Feb | Steel News