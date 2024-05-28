Spain’s Tubacex to sell 49% stake in tubular solutions business to Mubadala

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 14:57:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has signed an agreement with the UAE-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company for the sale of a 49 percent stake in its tubular solutions business for oil and gas exploration and production of oil country tubular goods (OCTG), according to media reports. The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.