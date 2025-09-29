 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Spain partners with Sarralle for new water treatment plant

Monday, 29 September 2025 12:23:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Spain has taken another step in its decarbonization goals with the support of Spanish technology supplier Sarralle. The company is building a new state-of-the-art water treatment facility designed to enhance steel production efficiency, while also aligning with Europe’s strict environmental and sustainability standards.

According to Sarralle, the facility will have a cooling capacity of 3,000 m3/h and will serve several essential systems across the steelmaking process. It will supply the electric arc furnace, the ladle furnace, the fume exhaust system, the direct feed installation, and auxiliary units, ensuring reliable operations and consistent steel quality.


