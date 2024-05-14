Thyssenkrupp Nucera to provide electrolyzer for green hydrogen project in Spain

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 14:40:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it will supply a 300-megawatt electrolyzer for Spain-based oil and gas company Cepsa’s green hydrogen project with a capacity of up to 47,000 mt per year in southern Spain.

As part of the deal, Thyssenkrupp Nucera will be responsible for the design and engineering of the electrolyzer through to the final investment decision. The green energy necessary for hydrogen production will be met through solar and wind power. This project will contribute to the Spanish company’s plans to develop two gigawatts of green hydrogen capacity in southern Spain by 2030.

Currently, Cepsa is working on the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, which is a part of the largest green hydrogen hub under development in Europe.