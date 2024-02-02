﻿
Spain’s Hydnum Steel receives government support for green steel plant in Puertollano

Friday, 02 February 2024
       

The government of Castilla-La Mancha, Spain will support Spain-based Hydnum Steel’s green steel plant to be built in Puertollano, according to media reports. The project has been recognized by the regional government as a priority, which will accelerate the administrative processing and project implementation.

The green steel plant with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt of HRC will use renewable energy and green hydrogen in the production process to reduce carbon emissions. The electric arc furnace to be built at the plant will be supplied by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The plant’s production capacity is expected to be expanded to 2.6 million mt from 2030.

The Puertollano plant, which will create more than 1,100 direct jobs and has an investment cost of more than €1.65 billion, will be commissioned in 2026.


