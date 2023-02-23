﻿
Spain’s Hydnum Steel to build first green steel plant on Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, 23 February 2023 16:09:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based Hydnum Steel plans to build a green steel plant in the Castilla-La Mancha region in Spain in cooperation with Siemens, ABEI Energy and plantmaker Russula.

The plant will be the first green steel mill on the Iberian Peninsula, designed from scratch to use non-fossil energy throughout the manufacturing process. The green hydrogen will progressively be incorporated into the production process with the aim of substantially reducing carbon emissions.

The new plant, which will create 400 jobs, will have an annual production capacity of 600,000 mt. The total planned investment exceeds €1 billion.


