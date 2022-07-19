﻿
English
CELSA launches HYMET project to recover 100% of production waste

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:42:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has announced that it has launched its HYMET project that aims to study new technologies applicable in the steel industry for the revaluation of by-products of the process itself and decarbonization through the use of renewable raw material, like hydrogen.

CELSA will allocate about €2 million in the development of the project and has a grant of €1.2 million from the Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial. The company currently recovers more than 90 percent of the waste it generates in its steel production process and will reach 100 percent by 2025 with the project.

The HYMET project includes the study of innovative solutions in the future for decarbonization and industrial circularity such as the recovery of industrial waste through the use of renewable reducing agents, the generation of green hydrogen through high efficiency electrolysis technologies and finally, the study of carbon capture and its integration.


