Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding continues efforts to increase spiral pipe capacity in Spain

The board members of Turkish steel producer Tosyalı Holding have stated that the company’s efforts regarding new investments to increase annual spiral pipe capacity of Tosyalı’s Spain-based subsidiary Tosyalı STS Spain from 150,000 mt to 240,000 mt are continuing, SteelOrbis heard.

At the beginning of this year, the company acquired Spanish steel pipe manufacturer Baika Steel Tubular System (STS) to strengthen its position in Europe and increase its annual global pipe production capacity, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Şerif Tosyalı, a board member, has stated that Spain has a strategic position with its access to European, African and American markets and that the company plans to contribute to Europe with its increasing high-quality green steel production in the country.