﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

BHP produces first ore at South Flank in Western Australia

Thursday, 20 May 2021 11:34:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced that it has achieved first ore at its US$3.6 billion South Flank mine in Western Australia.

South Flank has an annual capacity of 80 million mt, and will be the most technically advanced high quality iron ore mine in Western Australia. With the existing Mining Area C, it will form the largest operating iron ore hub in the world, producing 145 million mt of iron ore each year. South Flank’s high quality ore will increase Western Australia Iron Ore’s (WAIO) average iron ore grade from 61 to 62 percent, and the overall proportion of lump from 25 to 30-33 percent.

The mine has created more than 9,000 jobs during construction, and will provide more than 600 operational roles through its life.

“South Flank’s ore will supply global steel markets for the next 25 years, helping to build electricity, transport and urban infrastructure across the globe. And its high quality ore will have an important role in helping BHP’s customers lower their greenhouse gas emissions,” Edgar Basto, BHP president Minerals Australia, said.


Tags: raw mat  Australia  Oceania  BHP  production  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  May

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 3.4 percent in Apr from Mar
14  May

S. Africa’s iron ore output up by 2.4 percent in March from February
12  May

Australia's Treasury expects drop to $55/mt FOB in iron ore prices by March 2022
30  Apr

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in Q1
29  Apr

Fortescue posts record iron ore shipments for July-March