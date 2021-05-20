BHP produces first ore at South Flank in Western Australia

Thursday, 20 May 2021 11:34:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced that it has achieved first ore at its US$3.6 billion South Flank mine in Western Australia.

South Flank has an annual capacity of 80 million mt, and will be the most technically advanced high quality iron ore mine in Western Australia. With the existing Mining Area C, it will form the largest operating iron ore hub in the world, producing 145 million mt of iron ore each year. South Flank’s high quality ore will increase Western Australia Iron Ore’s (WAIO) average iron ore grade from 61 to 62 percent, and the overall proportion of lump from 25 to 30-33 percent.

The mine has created more than 9,000 jobs during construction, and will provide more than 600 operational roles through its life.

“South Flank’s ore will supply global steel markets for the next 25 years, helping to build electricity, transport and urban infrastructure across the globe. And its high quality ore will have an important role in helping BHP’s customers lower their greenhouse gas emissions,” Edgar Basto, BHP president Minerals Australia, said.