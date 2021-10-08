﻿
BHP officially opens South Flank iron ore mine

Friday, 08 October 2021 14:35:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian mining company BHP Billiton has announced that it has officially opened its new South Flank mine in Western Australia.

When fully operational, the mine, with a US$3.6 billion investment, will produce an annual 80 million mt of premium iron ore. The South Frank mine and the existing Mining Area C will form the largest operating iron ore hub in the world, producing 145 million mt of iron ore each year.

The mine started iron ore production in May this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

South Flank’s high quality ore will increase Western Australia Iron Ore’s average iron ore grade from 61 to 62 percent, and the overall proportion of lump from 25 percent to 30-33 percent.

“South Flank’s product has high lump content and increases the quality of BHP’s blended products for steelmaking customers, improving blast furnace efficiency and supporting decarbonization efforts. South Flank’s premium iron ore will be shipped to global steel producers to build electricity, transport and urban infrastructure around the world over the next 25 years,” Brandon Craig, BHP Western Australia Iron Ore Asset president, said.


