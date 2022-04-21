BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up slightly in Jul-Mar, 2022 guidance stable

Thursday, 21 April 2022 12:24:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the first nine months ended March 31 of the financial year 2021-2022. The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by one percent year on year to 189.1 million mt, reflecting temporary labor constraints due to Covid-19 and planned maintenance activities. This was partly offset by the continued ramp-up of South Flank.

BHP Billiton said that it expects its iron ore production to range between 249 million mt and 259 million mt for the 2022 financial year, remaining unchanged.

In the first nine months, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production decreased by two percent year on year to 28.2 million mt. Production is expected to be between 38 million mt and 41 million mt in the 2022 financial year, remaining unchanged.