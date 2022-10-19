﻿
English
BHP Billiton sees slight rise in iron ore output in September quarter

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 13:33:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian miner BHP Billiton has announced its production results for the quarter ended on September 30. The company’s iron ore production in the given period increased by one percent quarter on quarter and was up by three percent year on year to 65.1 million mt, reflecting the ongoing strong supply chain performance and lower Covid-19-related impacts than the prior period with the continued output ramp-up of South Flank, partially offset by wet weather impacts.

BHP Billiton said it still expects its iron ore production to be in the range of 249-260 million mt for the 2022-23 financial year.

In the September quarter, BHP Billiton’s metallurgical coal production was down by 19.0 percent quarter on quarter and decreased by one percent year on year to 6.66 million mt. Production is still expected to be between 29 million mt and 32 million mt in the 2022-23 financial year.

BHP expects global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets, and equipment and materials availability.


