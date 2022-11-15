﻿
English
Belarus-based BMZ to increase steel exports to Russia in 2023

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:42:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it has signed two major supply contracts with Russian partners.

The company’s subsidiary BMZ Trading House LLC and Russian truck-maker Kamaz has signed an agreement to expand the range and increase the volume of products BMZ Trading House supplies to Kamaz in 2023. 

The subsidiary has also signed a distribution agreement for the supply of its products to the country’s Kaliningrad region. The contract concerns deliveries in 2023 of a volume of steel products worth a total amount of over RUB 2 billion ($33.09 million). 

Last month, BMZ stated that would deliver a batch of seamless pipes totaling RUB 600 million ($9.68 million) in value to the Republic of Bashkortostan in Russia in 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Russia CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

