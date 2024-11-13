 |  Login 
Russia’s stainless steel imports down 3.8 percent in H1

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 14:10:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the first six months this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 227,100 mt, down by 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given period, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, hot rolled steel, stainless seamless pipes and stainless wires decreased by 0.7 percent, 12.4 percent, 18.0 percent and 37.7 percent respectively. On the other hand, imports of stainless rolled products, welded pipes and billets went up by 0.7 percent, 30.8 percent and 85.5 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, China, which accounted for 73.3 percent of the total supply, was the main supplier of stainless products to Russia. China was followed by India with 14.7 percent, Indonesia with 8.6 percent, Vietnam with 1.4 percent and Turkey with 0.7 percent.


