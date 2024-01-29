Russia’s stainless steel imports up 30.8 percent in 2023

Monday, 29 January 2024 14:12:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2023, Russia’s stainless steel imports exceeded 486,000 mt, up by 30.8 percent year-on-year, according to the Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the previous year, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel, stainless hot rolled steel, stainless seamless pipes, stainless long steel, stainless welded pipes and stainless wire increased by 31.1 percent, 7.4 percent, 121.0 percent, 62.0 percent, 13.6 percent and 52.5 percent respectively compared to 2022.

The leading suppliers in 2023 were China, whose share accounted for 67.6 percent of the total supply, India (20.3%), Indonesia (6.5%), Turkey (1.9%), and Slovenia (1.1%).