Russia’s stainless steel imports up 71.7 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 12:04:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 53,690 mt, up by 71.7 percent compared to the previous month, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the given month, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless hot rolled steel, stainless cold rolled steel, stainless seamless pipes, stainless long steel and stainless welded pipes increased by 62.2 percent, 167.6 percent, 72.0 percent, 21.4 percent and 55.7 percent respectively. On the other hand, imports of stainless wire moved down by 2.1 percent month on month.

In November, China, which accounted for 64.4 percent of the total supply, was the main supplier of stainless products to Russia. China was followed by India with 29.6 percent, Indonesia with 3.3 percent, Slovenia with 1.1 percent and Vietnam with 0.7 percent.