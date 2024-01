Friday, 26 January 2024 10:50:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Xinjiang Autonomous Region-based Chinese steelmaker Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel) has stated that it expects a net loss of RMB 1.121 billion ($0.16 billion) for 2023, compared to RMB 1.367 billion recorded in 2022.

In 2023, the steel industry in China showed a situation of sufficient supply and weak demand from downstream users, which resulted in the company’s net loss amid the high levels of raw material prices.