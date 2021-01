Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:26:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hubei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Echeng Iron and Steel (Esteel), a subsidiary of Baowu Group, has announced that it will implement maintenance works at two bar production lines and one steel plate production line as of January 15, which will reduce rebar output by 30,000 mt and steel plate output by 20,000 mt overall.

The main products of Esteel are rebar and steel plate.