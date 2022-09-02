﻿
Baowu Egang extends maintenance period for plate production line

Friday, 02 September 2022 11:07:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hubei Province-based Chinese steel producer Baowu Echeng Iron and Steel (Egang) has announced that it has extended the maintenance works on its steel plate production line as of September 1, lasting for eight days, which will reduce its steel plate output by 20,000-30,000 mt.

The company had started the maintenance work on the line on August 26 and had been planning to finish it on August 31.

As a key steel plate supplier in Baowu Group, Egang’s annual capacity of steel plate amounts to around 2.0 million mt.


