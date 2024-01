Tuesday, 30 January 2024 10:21:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has announced its financial estimations.

The company stated that it expects to register a net profit of RMB 450-560 million ($63.4-78.9 million) for 2023, compared to the net loss of RMB 730 million recorded in 2022.