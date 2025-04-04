Bankrupt Mexican steel producer AHMSA has strategic investors

AHMSA’s bankruptcy trustee, Victor Manuel Aguilera Gomez, was quoted by the local press as saying that there are strategic investors interested in the acquisition of the company assets.

According to Gomez, such potential buyers have technical and financial capabilities to ensure that the company will return to operations as a single unit that includes steel production and iron ore mining.

In his view, the recent imposition of the 25 percent import tariff by the US on Mexican steel could reduce the value of the company.

He believes that if mining and steelmaking areas are sold separately, the proceeds would be very low and not sufficient to pay its workers and creditors, while an integrated sale will open the possibility of having AHMSA generating progress to Cohauila and to Mexico.

Gomez unveiled plans to have an auction directed at strategic investors.