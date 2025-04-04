 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Bankrupt...

Bankrupt Mexican steel producer AHMSA has strategic investors

Friday, 04 April 2025 21:43:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

AHMSA’s bankruptcy trustee, Victor Manuel Aguilera Gomez, was quoted by the local press as saying that there are strategic investors interested in the acquisition of the company assets.

According to Gomez, such potential buyers have technical and financial capabilities to ensure that the company will return to operations as a single unit that includes steel production and iron ore mining.

In his view, the recent imposition of the 25 percent import tariff by the US on Mexican steel could reduce the value of the company.

He believes that if mining and steelmaking areas are sold separately, the proceeds would be very low and not sufficient to pay its workers and creditors, while an integrated sale will open the possibility of having AHMSA generating progress to Cohauila and to Mexico.

Gomez unveiled plans to have an auction directed at strategic investors.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as markets react to effects of tariffs

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

02 Apr | Steel News

TYASA announces investment to increase production in Mexico

01 Apr | Steel News

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Production of light vehicles in Mexico declined in February

27 Mar | Steel News

Trump could give countries breaks on upcoming reciprocal tariffs, US stocks rally

25 Mar | Steel News

US import rebar and wire rod prices mostly stable as market awaits further direction on tariffs

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing steady as markets wait and see if new Section 232 tariffs stick

12 Mar | Longs and Billet