AZZ Inc. to acquire Canadian galvanizing company

Texas-based AZZ Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire DAAM Galvanizing Co. Ltd. (DAAM), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In a press release, the company said through the acquisition, AZZ will add Western Canada's “most trusted provider of hot-dip galvanizing services” to its metal coatings operation. DAAM currently operates two galvanizing facilities in Canada; one located in Edmonton, Alberta and a second in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, as well as a service depot in Calgary, Alberta.

Upon closing, AZZ intends to operate the new facilities as AZZ Galvanizing – Edmonton and AZZ Galvanizing – Saskatoon, and make further investments in Calgary to extend AZZ's ability to support customers in Central and Western Canada. The new metal coatings plants will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, increasing its total hot-dip galvanizing network to 42 sites in North America.