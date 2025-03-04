 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Average...

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.73% in February

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In February this year, average new house prices in 100 major cities in China amounted to RMB 16,711/square meter ($2,331/sq.m.), up 0.11 percent month on month, while up 2.73 percent year on year, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China

Meanwhile, in February, the average second-hand house prices in the 100 major Chinese cities amounted to RMB 14,071/square meter ($1,963/sq.m.), down 0.42 percent month on month, 0.09 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in January this year, while down 7.26 percent year on year, 0.04 percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the previous month. 

 


Tags: Flats Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Heavy truck sales in China up 34 percent in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 45.1 percent in February

03 Mar | Steel News

Tangshan’s independent hot rolling enterprises to halt production during March 4-12

03 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Feb 17-23

28 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China HDG export prices edge up slightly

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

China’s Delong Steel and Belgium’s Steelinvest establish JV in UAE

20 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

03 Feb | Steel News