Average freight rates for Brazilian finished steel imports decline in September

The average FOB freight rate for Brazilian finished steel imports fell to $74 per metric ton (mt) in September, down from $77/mt in July, according to Siscomex, Brazil's integrated foreign trade system.

For hot-rolled coil (HRC), rates were $78/mt from South Korea, $41/mt from Egypt, $53/mt from Vietnam, $103/mt from Japan, and $154/mt from China.

For cold-rolled coil (CRC), rates were $70/mt from Vietnam, $57/mt from South Korea, $104/mt from Japan, and $33/mt from Egypt.

For coated flat products, rates were $68/mt from Vietnam, $72/mt from South Korea, $68/mt from China, and $150/mt from Japan.

For wire rod, rates were $41/mt from Egypt, $88/mt from China, and $24/mt from Germany.

For rebar, rates were $31/mt from Egypt, $363/mt from South Korea, $174/mt from China, and $26/mt from Turkey.

For flat bars, rates were $264/mt from China, $30/mt from Spain, $63/mt from Italy, and $302/mt from Taiwan.

For beams, rates were $153/mt from Canada, $34/mt from Turkey, $309/mt from China, and $234/mt from the UK.