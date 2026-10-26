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Average freight rates for Brazilian finished steel imports decline in September

Monday, 26 October 2026 14:38:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The average FOB freight rate for Brazilian finished steel imports fell to $74 per metric ton (mt) in September, down from $77/mt in July, according to Siscomex, Brazil's integrated foreign trade system.

For hot-rolled coil (HRC), rates were $78/mt from South Korea, $41/mt from Egypt, $53/mt from Vietnam, $103/mt from Japan, and $154/mt from China.

For cold-rolled coil (CRC), rates were $70/mt from Vietnam, $57/mt from South Korea, $104/mt from Japan, and $33/mt from Egypt.

For coated flat products, rates were $68/mt from Vietnam, $72/mt from South Korea, $68/mt from China, and $150/mt from Japan.

For wire rod, rates were $41/mt from Egypt, $88/mt from China, and $24/mt from Germany.

For rebar, rates were $31/mt from Egypt, $363/mt from South Korea, $174/mt from China, and $26/mt from Turkey.

For flat bars, rates were $264/mt from China, $30/mt from Spain, $63/mt from Italy, and $302/mt from Taiwan.

For beams, rates were $153/mt from Canada, $34/mt from Turkey, $309/mt from China, and $234/mt from the UK.

Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Hrc Crc Beams Coated Longs Flats Brazil China Egypt Germany Spain Italy Taiwan UK Korea Vietnam Turkey Canada Japan South America Middle East North America European Union World Southeast Asia Asia Freight 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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