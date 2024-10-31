Australia’s Mineral Resources to power Onslow iron ore project with solar energy

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has announced the commencement of the construction of a new 3.8-megawatt solar station at its Ken’s Bore mine, part of its Onslow iron ore project.

Accordingly, the new station will have more than 6,600 solar panels and will replace about 95 TJ of natural gas per year, cutting emissions by around 4,990 mt per year. The station, together with a battery energy storage system, is set for commissioning by January 2025, supporting the mine’s power generation system.

MinRes had also installed solar panels at its facilities in Perth, which have to date reduced greenhouse gas emissions by about 981 mt per year.

“Together with natural gas, renewables play an important role in our energy transition – especially solar power to support our remote locations,” Rowan Hill, general manager of energy at MinRes, stated.