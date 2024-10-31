 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Mineral Resources to power Onslow iron ore project with solar energy

Thursday, 31 October 2024 11:52:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has announced the commencement of the construction of a new 3.8-megawatt solar station at its Ken’s Bore mine, part of its Onslow iron ore project.

Accordingly, the new station will have more than 6,600 solar panels and will replace about 95 TJ of natural gas per year, cutting emissions by around 4,990 mt per year. The station, together with a battery energy storage system, is set for commissioning by January 2025, supporting the mine’s power generation system.

MinRes had also installed solar panels at its facilities in Perth, which have to date reduced greenhouse gas emissions by about 981 mt per year.

“Together with natural gas, renewables play an important role in our energy transition – especially solar power to support our remote locations,” Rowan Hill, general manager of energy at MinRes, stated.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 31, 2024 

31 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 30, 2024

30 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 30, 2024 

30 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 29, 2024

29 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto halts Simandou project amid fatal accident

29 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 29, 2024 

29 Oct | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 28, 2024

28 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Jinnan Steel Group cooperates with Vale to build an iron ore beneficiation plant in Sohar

28 Oct | Steel News

LKAB reports lower net profit and sales revenues for Q3

28 Oct | Steel News