CSL Australia to strengthen South Australia’s green iron supply chain

Friday, 14 November 2025 16:38:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Green Iron SA, a consortium formed to accelerate the development of a green iron and green steel ecosystem in South Australia, has announced that CSL Australia Pty Ltd, part of Canada’s CSL Group Inc., has joined as its newest member. The addition brings essential maritime capability to support the state’s ambition to become a major hub for low-carbon iron production.

Self-unloading fleet supports magnetite logistics

CSL Australia is the country’s largest owner-operator of self-unloading and transhipment vessels, with extensive operational experience in the Upper Spencer Gulf.

The company manages a floating offshore transshipment system near Whyalla, enabling the efficient transfer of magnetite iron ore from smaller feeder vessels to large Capesize ships using self-unloading barges, floating cranes and telescopic ship-loaders. These capabilities align closely with Green Iron SA’s export requirements for high-purity magnetite from the Braemar region.

Completing the mine-to-market logistics corridor

By joining the consortium, CSL strengthens the entire green iron value chain from mine to export terminal. The consortium partners are developing the infrastructure and logistics framework needed to unlock the Braemar Iron Region and position South Australia as a major supplier of high-purity magnetite feedstock for green iron and green steel production.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization 

