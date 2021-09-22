﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ATI starts up new electric arc furnace at Latrobe plant

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:11:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that US-based Allegheny Technologies Inc.’s (ATI) new electric arc furnace at Latrobe plant has been started up. The electric arc furnace, supplied by Primetals, is designed to process wide range of input materials and will replace equipment coming to the end of its useful life. Primetals Technologies engineered the electric arc furnace especially for foundry applications, making it suitable for melting as well as for refining.

According to the statement, the new furnace increases flexibility and reliability while reducing energy consumption and maintenance requirements. Increased efficiency and state-of-the-art furnace controls will significantly minimize environmental emissions.


Tags: USA  steelmaking  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Sep

Tenaris reopens Koppel and Ambridge plants
13 Sep

US proposed tariff rate quotas to resolve steel import issue with EU
10 Sep

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Mexico
26 Aug

US issues final AD duty on stainless steel bar from India
25 Aug

US issues AD for seamless pipe from S. Korea, Russia and Ukraine and CVD for S. Korea and Russia