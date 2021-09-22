ATI starts up new electric arc furnace at Latrobe plant

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:11:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that US-based Allegheny Technologies Inc.’s (ATI) new electric arc furnace at Latrobe plant has been started up. The electric arc furnace, supplied by Primetals, is designed to process wide range of input materials and will replace equipment coming to the end of its useful life. Primetals Technologies engineered the electric arc furnace especially for foundry applications, making it suitable for melting as well as for refining.

According to the statement, the new furnace increases flexibility and reliability while reducing energy consumption and maintenance requirements. Increased efficiency and state-of-the-art furnace controls will significantly minimize environmental emissions.