Sweden’s SSAB to receive funding for fossil-free steel production in US

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 15:28:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that the US Department of Energy (DOE) will provide up to $500 million in total funding for the construction of a steel manufacturing facility with HYBRIT technology in the US. The company plans to produce fossil-free steel at the plant by using green hydrogen instead of fossil fuels.

SSAB will also explore the possibility to expand capacity and use of renewable energy at its steel manufacturing operations in Montpelier, Iowa.

Meanwhile, the US DOE will also provide up to $575 million in total funding for US-based mining company Cleveland-Cliffs’ two decarbonization projects at Middletown Works in Ohio and Butler Works in Pennsylvania, as SteelOrbis previously reported.