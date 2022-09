Wednesday, 21 September 2022 11:47:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply fossil-free steel to US-based Oshkosh Corporation.

According to the statement, Oshkosh Corporation will be the first company in the US to use fossil-free steel in commercial and industrial vehicles.

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market on a commercial scale during 2026, as demand for fossil-free steel continues to increase globally. The company delivered its first steel made of hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021.