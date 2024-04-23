ArcelorMittal Calvert to secure government’s support for construction of electrical steel facility in Alabama

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 10:43:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has announced that its US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert will secure financial support from the US Department of Energy (DOE) for the construction of the electrical steel manufacturing facility in Alabama, the US. The new facility is aimed to meet market needs, addressing US import dependency by expanding the domestic supply of non-grain-oriented electrical steel.

The company stated that the domestic capacity of high-end non-grain-oriented electrical steel is inadequate to meet the projected growth of electrified vehicles. The facility, which is planned to annually produce 150,000 mt of non-grain-oriented electrical steel, will include an annealing pickling line, cold-rolling mill, annealing coating line, packaging and slitter line, and ancillary equipment needed for operations. The planned investment could create up to 260 permanent jobs and 1300 construction jobs during the project.