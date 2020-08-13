﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal plans to build an EAF at AM/NS Calvert

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:27:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it plans to build an electric arc furnace (EAF) plant at AM/NS Calvert, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation. Following the completion of the EAF, the plant will be capable of producing 1.5 million mt of steel slabs for its hot strip mill and a broad spectrum of steel grades required for Calvert’s end-user markets. Construction of the EAF is expected to take 24 months and to create 300 additional jobs in the community.

“This is a logical next step in optimizing AM/NS Calvert’s supply chain. Enhancing our already highly competitive lead times with short lead-time flexibility, combined with our existing world class facilities will give AM/NS Calvert a decisive competitive advantage,” said Brad Davey, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America.


Tags: steelmaking  North America  slab  semis  ArcelorMittal  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill plans capacity expansion over next three years
11  Aug

Turkey’s Cemtas’ sales revenues down 12 percent in H1
06  Aug

Metinvest’s Q2 output results hit by Covid-19, some support from iron ore and pig iron demand
29  Jul

ArcelorMittal to lay off hundreds of employees at Cleveland plant
28  Jul

IABr: US threatens to cut semis quota for Brazil, Brazilian steel sector to recover gradually