ArcelorMittal plans to build an EAF at AM/NS Calvert

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:27:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it plans to build an electric arc furnace (EAF) plant at AM/NS Calvert, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation. Following the completion of the EAF, the plant will be capable of producing 1.5 million mt of steel slabs for its hot strip mill and a broad spectrum of steel grades required for Calvert’s end-user markets. Construction of the EAF is expected to take 24 months and to create 300 additional jobs in the community.

“This is a logical next step in optimizing AM/NS Calvert’s supply chain. Enhancing our already highly competitive lead times with short lead-time flexibility, combined with our existing world class facilities will give AM/NS Calvert a decisive competitive advantage,” said Brad Davey, CEO of ArcelorMittal North America.