ArcelorMittal to lay off hundreds of employees at Cleveland plant

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 12:46:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based ArcelorMittal Cleveland, a subsidiary of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on July 24, announcing that it will lay off 425 employees at its Ohio plant in the US as of August 1 due to Covid-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as the pandemic and its economic impact progressed.

The company stated that many of its customers closed their operations due to the coronavirus pandemic and, despite the re-openings, business conditions continue to be depressed during the pandemic, with no significant improvement in demand for its products foreseen in the near term, and this situation directly affects its business.

ArcelorMittal said that the mass layoff may take place for an “indefinite period of time” but now it expects it could last longer than six months.


Tags: ArcelorMittal  USA  North America  steelmaking


