US-based Electra to produce clean iron to help decarbonization

Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:18:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based clean iron company Electra has announced that it has commissioned a pilot plant in Colorado to demonstrate the production of metallic iron from high-impurity and commercially stranded ores.

Described as one of a kind by the company, the pilot plant will accelerate decarbonization, sustainability, and circularity in steel value chain. Also, Australian miner BHP has supplied iron ore for the project.

In addition, Electra aims to produce 1 million mt of clean iron at a commercial scale by the end of the decade.