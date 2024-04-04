US Steel to capture CO2 from blast furnaces at Gary Works

Thursday, 04 April 2024 14:37:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it has joined forces with local company CarbonFree to capture carbon emissions from blast furnaces at its Gary Works. The term of the agreement is 20 years after its in-service date.

Described as one of a kind by the company, the project will benefit from CarbonFree’s SkyCycle™ technology to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 mt of carbon dioxide per year, which corresponds to carbon dioxide emitted by about 12,000 passenger cars per year. Also, US Steel has the option to expand its carbon capture capacity in the coming years.

The project will contribute to US Steel’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050. It will also help the company to meet the increasing demand for sustainable steel verdeX™ from its customers. In addition, the partnership has the potential to enable the US steelmaker to offer steel with a significantly reduced carbon footprint to the automotive, appliance and packaging industries.

Construction works for the SkyCycle plant are scheduled to begin in summer this year, with the plant slated to be operational in 2026.