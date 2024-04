Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:44:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Evraz North America has resumed its operations at its Pueblo plant in Colorado after a fire that broke out recently at the site was completely contained, according to local media reports.

A company spokesperson stated that, even though several parts of the plant were damaged by the flames, the fire did not impact the operations or the company’s long rail system.

Additionally, no hazardous substances have been detected in the air.