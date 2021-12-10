﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian industrial production rises 4.3 percent in October

Friday, 10 December 2021 20:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in October increased 4.3 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by local statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial production in the local automotive sector in October grew 18.4 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the local industrial sector for the November 2021 – January 2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 45.2 percent said domestic demand would remain stable.

Another 32 percent anticipate domestic demand in November 2021 – January 2022 will increase, while 22.8 percent expect domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 49.1 percent expect a stable November 2021 – January 2022 period, while 30.3 percent anticipate exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, 20.6 percent expect exports in November 2021 – January 2022 will decrease, also on a year-over-year basis.


Tags: Argentina  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Dec

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in October
01 Dec

Argentinian crude steel output rises 17.1 percent in October
23 Nov

Peruvian rebar sales volumes increase 7.2 percent in September
18 Nov

ArcelorMittal Brazil supplying steel to local soccer arena
16 Nov

Argentinian industrial production improves 10.1 percent in September