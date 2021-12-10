Argentinian industrial production rises 4.3 percent in October

Friday, 10 December 2021 20:26:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian industrial output in October increased 4.3 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by local statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial production in the local automotive sector in October grew 18.4 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the local industrial sector for the November 2021 – January 2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 45.2 percent said domestic demand would remain stable.

Another 32 percent anticipate domestic demand in November 2021 – January 2022 will increase, while 22.8 percent expect domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 49.1 percent expect a stable November 2021 – January 2022 period, while 30.3 percent anticipate exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

On the other hand, 20.6 percent expect exports in November 2021 – January 2022 will decrease, also on a year-over-year basis.