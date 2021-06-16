Argentinian industrial production increases 55.9 percent in April

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:57:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian industrial production in April increased 55.9 percent, year-over-year, according to statistics agency, Indec. Industrial output in the automotive sector in April this year surged up 756.5 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the industrial segment for the May-July period, on a year-over-year basis, 38.4 percent expect an increase. Another 38.4 percent expect domestic demand in the May-July period to remain unchanged, while 23.2 percent anticipate a decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 53.7 percent forecast a stable May-July period, while 28 percent think exports will increase on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, 18.3 percent expect exports in the May-July period to decline, on a year-over-year basis.