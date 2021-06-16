﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentinian industrial production increases 55.9 percent in April

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:57:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial production in April increased 55.9 percent, year-over-year, according to statistics agency, Indec. Industrial output in the automotive sector in April this year surged up 756.5 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the industrial segment for the May-July period, on a year-over-year basis, 38.4 percent expect an increase. Another 38.4 percent expect domestic demand in the May-July period to remain unchanged, while 23.2 percent anticipate a decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 53.7 percent forecast a stable May-July period, while 28 percent think exports will increase on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, 18.3 percent expect exports in the May-July period to decline, on a year-over-year basis.


Tags: Argentina  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jun

Prosecutors accuse Vale and three executives of environmental crimes
11  Jun

Argentinian crude steel production surges up 223.3 percent in April
08  Jun

Peru sees iron ore output rise in April
08  Jun

Chilean rebar sales volumes increase 27.4 percent in April
07  Jun

Vale suspends activities at Timbopeba iron ore mine