Argentinian industrial production increases 4.5 percent in November

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:10:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in November 2020 rose 4.5 percent, year-over-year, according to a report from local statistics agency, Indec. Local industrial production in the accumulated period of January to November 2020 decreased 8.6 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the industrial segment for the December 2020 – February 2021 period, on a year-over-year basis, 29.7 percent forecast a decline in domestic demand.

Another 40.9 percent expect domestic demand in the December 2020-February 2021 period to remain stable, while 29.4 percent anticipate domestic demand will improve.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 54.8 percent forecast a stable December 2020 – February 2021 period for exports, while 16.5 percent expect an increase, and 28.7 percent expect a decline in exports in the same period.


