Argentinian industrial production increases 1.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 20:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in January this year rose 1.6 percent, year-over-year, according to statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial output in the automotive sector in January this year declined 6.4 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the industrial sector for the March-May period, on a year-over-year basis, 20.1 percent forecast a decline in domestic demand.

Another 41.4 percent expect domestic demand in the March-May period to increase, while 38.5 percent anticipate domestic demand will actually improve.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 49.1 percent forecast a stable March-May period for exports, another 32.2 percent expect an increase, and 18.7 percent expect a decline in exports in the same period.


Tags: Argentina  South America


