Argentinian industrial production increases 10.1 percent in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 20:12:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian industrial output in November rose 10.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data released this week by statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said industrial output in the local automotive sector in November grew 22.9 percent, year-over-year.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectations of the local industrial segment for the December 2021 – February  2022 period, on a year-over-year basis, 43.3 percent expect domestic demand to remain stable.

Another 33.7 percent said domestic demand in December 2021 – February 2022 will increase, while 23 percent anticipate domestic demand in the same period will decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 50.4 percent expect a stable December 2021 – February 2022 period, while 29.4 percent foresee exports will increase on a year-over-year basis.

However, 20.2 percent expect exports in December 2021 – February 2022 will decrease, also on a year-over-year basis.


