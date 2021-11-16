Argentinian industrial production improves 10.1 percent in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 20:56:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian industrial production in September increased 10.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by local statistics agency, Indec.

According to government data, industrial output in the local automotive segment in September rose 18.8 percent, also on a year-over-year analysis.

According to an Indec qualitative survey, which measured the expectancies of the local industrial sector for Q4 2021, on a year-over-year basis, 45.2 percent said domestic demand would remain stable. Another 32.1 percent said domestic demand in Q4 2021 would increase, while 22.7 percent expect domestic demand in the same period to decline.

Out of the interviewed exporting companies, 46.7 percent expect a stable Q4 2021, while 31.8 percent anticipate exports would increase on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, 21.5 percent expect exports in Q4 2021 to decline, also on a year-over-year basis.